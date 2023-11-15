Hyderabad: The BJP, which stands on a weak footing in Telangana, appears to be tightening its belts to increase its vote share and number of seats in the poll-bound state.

In the 2018 assembly elections in the state, the BJP won only from the Goshamahal seat. In the subsequent Lok Sabha elections, the party won in 20 assembly segments. Simultaneously, the party secured four MP seats. It won in Dubbaka and Huzurabad in the subsequent assembly by-elections. The BJP sets its sights on winning all 23 seats.

BJP's election strategy

The BJP leadership has focused on maintaining its hold on the places where it has won the Lok Sabha elections. Sources said the party is working on a strategy to win as many seats in its quest to make inroads in the southern state. The party leaders are focusing on strengthening booth-level strength. The aim is to meet every voter and explain the fruits of development that reached them through central funds. The party is focusing on the selection of the right candidates. The necessary guidance is being given to the leaders of the state by keeping them abreast of the situation at the field level.

MPs and key leaders are in fray

BJP has won in Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, and Manakondur under the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency. Bandi Sanjay, who has earlier won the MP seat, has been fielded by the party as the Karimnagar MLA candidate. The party gave tickets to Bodige Shobha in Choppadandi, Vikas Rao in Vemulawada, and Mohan in Manakondur

BJP had a clear lead in Adilabad, Both, Nirmal and Muthol segments in the previous Lok Sabha elections. MP Soyam Bapurao, who won here is contesting as MLA from Both. It fielded Maheshwar Reddy and Rama Rao, who came from Congress in Nirmal and Muthol and Payal Shankar, the candidate of the last election in Adilabad.

Arvind won as MP while BJP had clear lead in Korutla, Armuru, Nizamabad Rural, and Balkonda assembly segments of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency. Arvind is currently contesting from Korutla. Annapoornamma in Balkonda, Rakesh Reddy in Armur, and Dinesh Kumar in Nizamabad Rural

Kishan Reddy won as MP in Secunderabad. In the then general elections, Kamal Dal won a clear majority in Mushirabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, and Sanatnagar constituencies under GHMC and Goshamahal under Hyderabad MP constituency. To continue the favourable developments of the day, the Senior leaders of the party themselves entered the field. BJP State President G. Kishan Reddy and OBC Morcha National President K. Laxman paid special attention.

At that time, the party was leading in Mahbubnagar and Maktal under the Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha segment. Tickets were given to Mithun Reddy and Jalandhar Reddy to retain that hold