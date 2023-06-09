Hyderabad Telangana The distribution of the famous fish prasad asthma cure by the Battini families started here today During the onset of Mrigasira Karthe season this fish medicine is administered to asthmatics coming from faroff places every year Today at 8 am as the Sun entered Mrigasira Nakshatra deer head constellation Battini Harinath Goud formally began the distribution of their fish drug at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds in HyderabadThis program of administering fish medicine will continue around the clock till it is concluded The medicine is prepared by using herbs and using water from the ancestral well of the Battini family This herbal drug is placed inside the mouth of a live fish and it is given to the asthmatics who would be made to swallow the fish The Battini family s live fish medicine has become popular among thousands and lakhs across the country over the decadesBy Thursday evening more than 25000 asthma patients have arrived at the venue from all over the country and the ground was crowded As their numbers are increasing many voluntary organizations along with GHMC Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation are providing breakfast lunch and drinking waterAlso Read NBRI scientists make herbal food colours using waste materialsOn behalf of the state government Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and District Collector Amoykumar have monitored the massive arrangements that were made for the distribution of fish prasad The Department of Fisheries has provided 250 lakh fish The Battini family has announced that they are preparing prasad for around 5 lakh peopleSpecial counters have been set up for the disabled elderly and children In addition five special counters have been set up at the Gandhi Centenary Hall for VIPs Battini s family clarified that fish prasad can be received by everyone except pregnant women