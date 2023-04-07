Hyderabad (Telangana) : Karimnagar MP and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, who is the prime accused in the 10th class Hindi question paper leak case, was released from the Karimnagar jail in Telangana on Friday morning. Jail authorities released him after he was granted bail on Thursday late night.

After walking out of the jail, and speaking to the waiting media persons there, Bandi dared the State government for ordering a probe by a sitting judge into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case. The BJP MP launched a blistering attack on the ruling Bharata Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Bandi asked how he could be held responsible when some unknown person had leaked the paper and took strong objection to the manner in which the police badly behaved with him though he was an MP. He demanded to know who leaked the SSC Telugu paper the day before the Hindu paper leak case.

Launching a tirage on the KCR family, Bandi Sanjay demanded that CM's son K T Rama Rao should be dismissed from the Minister post and accused the ruling BRS of using cheap tactics. He accused the Police of working only for monetary and professional gains. The Government should pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for the TSPSC candidates and a huge rally would be held in Warangal with those who suffered due to the paper leak, the BJP MP said.

Bandi Sanjay asserted that their party was ready for any kind of war with the BRS and he challenged CM KCR for a debate on the development in the State. He faulted the State government on the manner of his arrest and asked how he could be detained without being served any notice.

In the wake of Sanjay's release, heavy police security was mounted in Karimnagar City to prevent any untoward incident. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in the city. The police ordered the shops to be closed till 6 pm.

There was high tension among the BJP cadres yesterday as the police filed a petition to hand over Sanjay to their custody for further investigation in the 10th Class paper leak case. On the other hand, the decision on the petition filed by Sanjay for bail came out late last night, which ended a day-long nail-biting suspense throughout the day on Thursday.

Only after conducting a long hearing, Hanumakonda District Chief Munsiff Magistrate Rapolu Anitha considered the bail request placed by the lawyers of the BJP MP on Thursday. The saffron leaders heaved a sigh of relief only after the bail was granted to Bandi at around 10 o'clock in the night.

The BJP Telangana State president's lawyers submitted a personal surety of Rs 20 thousand on behalf of Bandi Sanjay. He was released on the condition that he would not leave the country and would remain available for any further investigation by the officials in the paper leak case. Bandi's release came just a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana to launch over Rs 11,000 Cr worth of national and regional development projects including the inauguration of the Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad to Tirupati.