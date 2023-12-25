AYODHYA RAM TEMPLE DOORS MADE IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Arrangements are being made for the consecration of Ayodhya Ram temple. As part of this, the doors used for the temple are being made here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the temple on January 22.

The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is designed in 'Nagara' style and octagonal shape to reflect the Indian culture. In this order, a timber company from Hyderabad is involved in the construction of the temple. The doors to be used for the Ayodhya Ram temple are being made in Hyderabad.

They are being made at Anuradha Timbers International in New Boinpally, Secunderabad. For this, expert artists are working day and night. Carved doors with beautiful sculptures are being created.

Sarath Babu, the owner of the company said they are making over 100 doors required for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that they are using teak brought from Ballarshah (in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra).

He said that high-quality wood is also used for making the doors and the speed of work has increased as the time for the inauguration of the Ram temple is approaching.

Sarath Babu said that they feel this opportunity is their luck. "For the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, we are making the necessary doors for the temple premises. We are using teak wood from Ballarshah. We are using very high-quality wood. For example, out of 100 pieces of wood, we select 20 pieces of high-quality wood. These are being made by expert artisans. We will provide them to the temple authorities soon," added Sarath Babu.

Locals say that this sculpture art is very good. They say that they are proud that the doors for the Ayodhya Ram temple are being made here. Meanwhile, astrologers explained that January 22 at 12:30 pm is a good time for the installation of Lord Ram's idol.