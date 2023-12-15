ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF MEDICAL COLLEGE IN TELANGANA ARRESTED OVER ATTACK ON STUDENTS

Hyderabad: An assistant professor at the state-run Rajiv Gandhi institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad has been removed from service after he was arrested by the police over his alleged involvement in an attack on some students. The professor and four others were arrested for the December 13 incident that occurred on the institute's premises, based on a complaint by a student, police said on Friday.

The complainant alleged that the 'attackers' had tried to knock the students down with their car when the latter tried to stop the vehicle. The car which allegedly hit a gate was also seized, they said. The motive behind the attack was the professor being irked over a student's rude behaviour with his relative who is a top official at the institute. The students of the institute held protests over the last two days seeking removal of this top official from his post, police sources said.