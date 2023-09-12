Hyderabad: After analyzing the self-sworn affidavits of 763 sitting MPs by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), it has been revealed that 306 (40%) MPs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of 776 seats of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across the country, the data of 763 sitting MPs was extracted from affidavits filed by them prior to contesting their last elections and subsequent bye-elections. Out of 776 seats, four Lok Sabha and one seat of Rajya Sabha are vacant and four Rajya Sabha seats of Jammu & Kashmir are undefined. The affidavits of one Lok Sabha MP and three Rajya Sabha MPs could not be analyzed as they were not available, the ADR said in its latest report.

Out of the 763 sitting MPs whose data was analyzed, around 306 (40%) of them (MPs) had declared the registration of criminal cases against them. The net worth of 763 sitting MPs was found to be Rs 29,251 crores.

Sitting MPs with serious criminal cases: In their affidavits, around 194 (25%) sitting MPs had declared the registration of serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crime against women, etc.

State with highest percentage of sitting MPs with criminal cases: One (100%) out of one MP from Lakshadweep, 23 (79%) out of 29 MPs from Kerala, 41 (73%) out of 56 MPs from Bihar, 37 (57%) out of 65 MPs from Maharashtra, 13 (54%) out of 24 MPs from Telangana and 5 (50%) out of 10 MPs from Delhi, mentioned registration of criminal cases against them.

State with highest percentage of sitting MPs with serious criminal cases: One (100%) out of one MP from Lakshadweep, 28 (50%) out of 56 MPs from Bihar, nine (38%) out of 24 MPs from Telangana, 10 (34%) out of 29 MPs from Kerala, 22 (34%) out of 65 MPs from Maharashtra and 37 (34%) out of 108 MPs from Uttar Pradesh had declared serious criminal cases registered against them.

Party-wise sitting MPs with criminal cases: 139 (36%) out of 385 MPs from BJP, 43 (53%) out of 81 MPs from Congress, 14 (39%) out of 36 MPs from Trinamool Congress, 5 (83%) out of 6 MPs from Rashtriya Janata Dal, 6 (75%) out of 8 MPs from CPI(M), 3 (27%) out of 11 MPs from Aam Aadmi Party, 13 (42%) out of 31 MPs from YSRCP and 3 (38%) out of 8 MPs from Nationalist Congress Party had declared criminal cases filed against them.

Party-wise MPs with serious criminal cases: 98 (25%) out of 385 MPs from BJP, 26 (32%) out of 81 MPs from Congress, 7 (19%) out of 36 MPs from Trinamool Congress, 3 (50%) out of 6 MPs from RJD, 2 (25%) out of 8 MPs from CPI(M), one (9%) out of 11 MPs from AAP, 11 (35%) out of 31 MPs from YSRCP and 2 (25%) out of 8 MPs from NCP were found to have mentioned serious criminal cases against them.

Sitting MPs with cases related to murder, attempt to murder, and crime against women: Around eleven sitting MPs declared cases related to murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 32 sitting MPs had mentioned attempt to murder cases under section 307 of the IPC. On the other, 21 sitting MPs had declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 21 MPs, four of them have declared cases related to rape under section 376 of the IPC.

Average Assets of Sitting MPs: The average of assets per MP from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is Rs 38.33 crores. The average assets of MPs with declared criminal cases is Rs 50.03 crores, compared to the assets of MPs with no criminal cases is Rs 30.50 crores.

State with highest average assets of MPs: The state with the highest average assets per MP is Telangana (24 MPs) with net average assets of Rs 262.26 crores, followed by Andhra Pradesh (36 MPs) with assets amounting to Rs 150.76 crores, followed by Punjab (20 MPs) with average assets to the tune of Rs 88.94 crores.

State with lowest average assets of MPs: The state with the lowest average assets of MPs is Lakshadweep (one MP) having assets of Rs 9.38 lakhs, followed by Tripura (3 MPs) with assets of Rs 1.09 crores and Manipur (3 MPs) with average assets of Rs 1.12 crores.

Party-wise average assets: Among the major parties, the average assets per MP for 385 BJP MPs is found to be Rs 18.31 crore, 81 Congress MPs have average assets of Rs 39.12 crore, 36 Trinamool Congress MPs have average assets worth Rs. 8.72, 31 YSRCP MPs have average assets worth Rs. 153.76 crore, 16 BRS MPs have average assets worth Rs. 383.51 crores, 8 Nationalist Congress Party MPs have average assets worth Rs. 30.11 crores and 11 Aam Aadmi Party MPs have average assets of Rs. 119.84 crores.

Billionaire MPs: Out of the 763 MPs analyzed, 53 (7%) are billionaires. Seven (29%) out of 24 MPs from Telangana, 9 (25%) out of 36 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, 2 (20%) out of 10 MPs from Delhi, 4 (20%) out of 20 MPs from Punjab, 1(13%) out of 8 MPs from Uttarakhand, 6 (9%) out of 65 MPs from Maharashtra and 3 (8%) out of 39 MPs from Karnataka have declared assets worth over Rs 100 crores.

Party-wise Billionaire MPs: 14 (4%) out of 385 MPs from BJP, 6 (7%) out of 81 MPs from Congress, 7 (44%) out of 16 MPs from BRS, 7 (23%) out of 31 MPs from YSRCP, 3 (27%) out of 11 MPs from AAP, 2 (100%) out of 2 MPs from Shiromani Akali Dal and 1 (3%) out of 36 MPs from Trinamool Congress have declared assets worth over Rs 100 crores.

Party-wise total assets of sitting MPs: The total assets for 385 BJP MPs after analysis were found to be Rs 7,051 crores, for 16 BRS MPs it was Rs 6,136 crores, for 31 YSRCP MPs it was Rs 4,766 crores, 81 Congress MPs were holding Rs 3,169 crores and 11 AAP MPs have total assets worth Rs.1,318 crores.

