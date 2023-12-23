Fire breaks out at Ankura Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in Ankura Hospital on PVNR Expressway in the Jyothinagar area of Mehdipatnam in Telangana on Saturday. The incident took place at around 5:30 pm with initial inputs suggesting there were no casualties. The fire started on the sixth floor and gradually spread to the first floor of the building.

Visuals from the spot shared on social media showed the hospital's top floor engulfed in a massive blaze. The fire reportedly started from a flexi on top of the hospital building located near Pillar No. 70 on PVNR Expressway. On receiving the information, the police officials and firemen reached the spot. The patients are being evacuated from the hospital, sources said. Reports said that five fire tenders are trying to douse the flames.

Hospital sources said that a short circuit could have led to the fire though no official statement has been released by the hospital yet. The sources further said that the nurses working in the hospital live on the sixth floor of the building. Around 100 nurses came down in fear as the fire spread. They are lamenting that all their certificates have been left in the room.