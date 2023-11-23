Balkonda: In a tragic incident reported from south, a family from Andhra Pradesh state living in Telangana was forced carry the body of their five year old son from the hospital allegedly due to lack of ambulance, sources said. The harrowing experience faced by the couple Naresh and Padmavathi is a proof of the difficulties faced by families who migrate to other states for their livelihood.

It is learnt that Naresh and Padmavathi, the couple from Chennaipalem, Sri Pottisriramulu area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, have three girls and a boy and had migrated 20 days ago, along with the children to Itwarpet in Balkonda mandal of Nizamabad district of Telangana. In Itwarpet, the couple was working as labourers at a local brick kiln to earn a few bucks and feed their children.

According to the couple, their only son Chandu (5) suddenly fell ill. The boy fell unconscious at home on Wednesday after which the couple immediately rushed him to the Community Health Center in Balconda. To the family's utter shock, the doctors who examined the boy at the Community Health Centre declared him dead leaving the family grief stricken.

To add salt to the injuries of the family, the family could not get an ambulance to carry the son's body back home, the family said. The father of the deceased boy said that he had to sit inside the hospital premises for a long time without money to take his son's body away. The body was later taken away in an auto after the locals noticed the boy's father and helped with some money.