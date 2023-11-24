AMIT SHAH SLAMS TELANGANA CM KCR FOR NOT FULFILLING POLL PROMISES

Armoor (Telangana): The BJP will do away with the four per cent reservation provided to Muslims if it comes to power in Telangana, asserted Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that the Centre is setting up a Turmeric Board for turmeric farmers and through the board, the turmeric farmers will get remunerative prices for their produce.

Amit Shah, who is currently touring Telangana as part of the election campaign, participated in a public meeting in Armoor of Nizamabad district in Telangana. Later, speaking to the media, he said that a hospital would be established for the beedi workers in Nizamabad. Shah said that lakhs of people are migrating from North Telangana to the Gulf as they have been deprived of jobs in the state. Therefore, the NRI Ministry is striving for the welfare of the migrant workers.

He lashed out at the BRS government and alleged that KCR did not fulfil poll promises and that he amassed crores of rupees for his son and minister KTR. He said that Telangana Liberation Day was not organised due to fear of MIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. He said that KCR promised to make a Dalit as the CM, but he forgot that promise. He further stated that they would buy grain at Rs 3,100 per quintal.