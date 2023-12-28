Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a day-long visit to Telangana, on Thursday directed state leaders to forget their sectarian differences and focus on preparing for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah reportedly told BJP leaders of Telangana that the results of the recent assembly elections were not up to expectations due to sectarian differences among the state leaders. He directed the leaders to work together for ensuring victory in the elections next year. Shah asked leaders to lay their focus on measures for winning the elections.

Shah reached Hyderabad this afternoon by a special flight to discuss strategies with BJP leaders and guide them accordingly. State President Kishan Reddy along with Bandi Sanjay and Etela Rajender welcomed him at Shamshabad Airport.

After which, Shah met party leaders at Hotel Novatel and reviewed the assembly election results. He took stock of the constituency-wise and district-wise results. Later, he asked leaders to identify the mistakes that were made in the elections and refrain from repeating those in the future. Winning eight seats, BJP doubled its vote share in the state compared to 2018 and performed better in north Telangana and Hyderabad region.

Shah asked party leaders to work harder and target a higher number of seats in the Lok Sabha polls. He said that tickets would be allotted to sitting MPs and the winning horses based on the survey conducted on the party's position.

Later, the Union Minister visited Goddess Bhagyalakshmi at Charminar and performed special puja at the temple. Heavy security arrangement has been made around Charminar during Shah's visit.