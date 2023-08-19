Hyderabad: Icon Star Allu Arjun, who arrived in the Nalgonda district of Telangana on Saturday, was accorded a warm welcome by his fans. Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and his father-in-law Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy invited Allu Arjun as the chief guest for the inauguration of the Kancharla Convention Hall, which was constructed at Battugudem village in Peddavoora mandal of Nalgonda district.

He thanked his father-in-law for doing yeoman service to the people with good intentions. Later, addressing the fans, he said that he will continue to love them forever and he is indebted to them for showering so much love on him. Fans expressed their happiness in seeing Allu Arjun in their area. A bike rally was taken out on the occasion and the Icon Star was greeted with cheers.

Also read: Allu Arjun creates fan frenzy as he leaks Pushpa 2 dialogue during event

Many videos related to this have gone viral on social media. On the other hand, Chandrasekhar Reddy made it clear that he will contest from Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency in the next elections in Telangana. He further stated that Bunny (Allu Arjun) will campaign for his victory. Chandrasekhar's comments have become the talk of the town as the BRS's list is being prepared for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun, who hit the bull's eye with Sukumar's 'Pushapa', is gearing up for the sequel. He created a massive impact across the country with his mannerisms and dialogues in Pushpa. Audiences across the country loved Allu Arjun and it became a blockbuster. Fans are eagerly waiting for the Pushpa sequel, which is being shot. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahad Faassil.