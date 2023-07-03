Hyderabad: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is visiting Telangana capital Hyderabad on Monday. During his visit to the state, Akhilesh will meet the state Chief Minister KCR. Sources said that the two leaders will discuss the situation in the country and national politics. There will also be a discussion on the policies followed by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Sources said that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will land at the Begumpet airport in Telangana this morning. After arriving at the airport, Akhilesh will head straight to Pragathi Bhavan to meet KCR. It is learnt that Akhilesh will have lunch with the Telangana Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan. After having lunch, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will also meet several MPs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti including the Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswara Rao.

It is learnt that after meeting Akhilesh, the BRS MPs will address a special press conference in the evening while the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will return to Lucknow. Today's meeting has gained importance in the context of the opposition meeting held recently in Patna and another round of meetings to be held soon in Bangalore.

There have been many discussions between the two leaders in the past. It can be recalled that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had met Akhilesh in July last year as well. KCR, who is attempting to stitch an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 General elections, had met Akhilesh at his residence in the national capital and discussed "national issues".