Hyderabad (Telangana) : Coming down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party over Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks targeted at BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that the day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP was addressing a public gathering in his parliamentary constituency, Hyderabad.

"We see that a BJP MP abuses a Muslim MP in the Parliament. People are saying that he should not have said all this in the Parliament, they are saying that his tongue was bad. This is the representative of the people for whom you voted. The day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament of the country," the AIMIM chief said.

Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali have triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against the BJP MP. Ali has given an ultimatum of leaving the Parliament if the Speaker will not conduct an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said that his fellow party lawmaker got "provoked" after Ali called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "neech", a charge which the BSP MP denied saying that he has not yet stooped too low to make such comments on the country's Prime Minister.

