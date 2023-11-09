AHEAD OF TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTION CANDIDATES DISCLOSE ASSETS WORTH CRORES

Hyderabad: Ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, candidates belonging to major political parties have disclosed their assets worth crores of rupees even as several cases are also registered against them. The candidates of the political parties have submitted a large number of affidavits as part of the assembly election nomination process on Wednesday.

BRS: Labor Minister Chamakura Mallareddy, who is contesting as Bharata Rashtra Samithi Party candidate from the Medchal constituency, has stated that he has assets of more than Rs 95 crore. Interestingly, Mallareddy has said that he has not even a single rupee of cash in hand and he does not even have a car.

The affidavit stated that he has agricultural lands in Suraram, Kandlakoya, Dhulapalli, Jeedimetla, Gundla Pochampally, and Gundla Pocharam villages. He stated that he has Rs 41,40,10,776 in his name, Rs 38,69,25,565 in the name of his wife Kalpana, and Rs 10,14,72,400 in the name of the dependent. The total value of their assets is Rs 5,70,64,666.

Malareddy said that he has debts of Rs7.5 crores in various banks. Likewise, Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who is contesting from Karimnagar, has declared assets worth Rs 34.08 crore. It contains gold and diamonds worth around Rs 7 crore. In the affidavit, Kamalakar said that Rs 11.53 crores of assets are registered in his name.

He said that the value of immovable property in his name is up to Rs 13.97 crores. He said that there are 5 acres of agricultural lands worth Rs 82.70 lakhs in Stambhampalli and Gundlapalli in the name of the wife. The minister has also disclosed Rs 50.63 lakh loans in his affidavit. Kandala Upender Reddy, who is contesting as a BRS candidate for Paleru, has declared assets worth Rs 89.57 crores.

Reddy said that there are shares worth 82 lakhs in the name of his wife. Mahabubabad candidate Shankarnaik said that his family owns 52.23 acres of agricultural land and commercial buildings with the value of the total assets stated to be Rs 21.06 crore.

Congress: Sanatnagar Congress candidate Kota Neelima has disclosed 8.01 kg of gold ornaments and coins in her affidavit. She further said in the affidavit that she has 10.15 acres of agricultural land and a house in Rajasthan. The value of the total assets was declared as Rs 54.75 crore. Neelima has said she has more than Rs.52 crores of fixed and movable properties in her name.

Sangareddy candidate Toorpu Jayaprakash Reddy has disclosed that he has 20 cases registered against him. Likewise, in his affidavit, Thudi Meghareddy, who is contesting as a Vanaparthi candidate, owns around 60 acres of agricultural land. He disclosed in his affidavit that his entire family has assets of Rs 23.25 crores.

Mulugu candidate Sitakka stated that she has assets of Rs 82 lakhs and a home loan of Rs 24.74 lakh. Khanapur candidate V. Bojju has 52 cases against him. AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi who filed a nomination from the Chandrayanagutta constituency has said that he has a total of 6 cases against him and assets of Rs 18.77 crores, and debts of Rs 5.99 crores.