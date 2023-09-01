Hyderabad: Reminiscent of the Seema Haider-Sachin Meena love story, a Pakistani man has infiltrated into India via Nepal to meet his wife in Telangana capital Hyderabad whom he married in the United Arab Emirates while working with a textile firm, sources said. Police have arrested the Pakistan national, who is staying in the state for the last nine months while further investigation is going on.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police West Zone, Sai Chaitanya said that police have arrested Fayaz Ahmed (24), a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan while he was trying to get a fake Aadhaar card to illegally stay in India. According to the DCP West Zone, Fayaz went to Sharjah in December 2018 for employment.

In Sharjah, Fayaz got a job in the textile industry in Saifzone. Police said that Neha Fatima (29) from Kishanbagh under Bahadurpur police station, Hyderabad also went to Sharjah in 2019 for employment. It is learnt that Fayaz helped her get a job in the Millennium Fashion industry in Sharjah. The acquaintance between the two turned into love and they got married in Sharjah in 2019, police said adding that the couple also has a boy.

Last year, the couple faced separation as Fatima came to Hyderabad where she is staying at Asaf Babanagar, Kishanbagh while Fayaz went to Pakistan. Police said that Fatima's parents Zubair Sheikh and Afzal Begum contacted Fayaz and assured him that they would ensure that he gets the identity documents to come to Hyderabad.

Amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries, Fayaz went to Nepal from Pakistan in November 2022 as per the plan without visa or any other identity, police said. Police said that Fatima's parents Zubair Sheikh and Afzal Begum also went to Kathmandu to bring Fayaz with them. The trio later crossed the borders and brought Fayaz to India.

Police said that Fayaz has been illegally staying in Kishanbagh for the last nine months. According to police, Fatima's parents tried to register Fayaz in the name of their son Mohammad Ghaus. However, on the complaint by the locals, police arrested Fayaz. His Pakistani passport was found to have expired. Both Zubair and Afzal Begum are absconding in the case.

The accused was interrogated by counterintelligence and central intelligence agencies while further investigation is going on in the case.