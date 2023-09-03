Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday informed that the satellite of the Aditya 1 mission was healthy and "operating nominally".

"The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from the ISTO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km," the ISRO wrote in a post on X site, formerly known as Twitter.

It also informed that the next maneuvre (EBN#2) is scheduled for September 5, 2023, around 03:00 hours Indian Standard Time.

Aditya L1 has successfully separated from the PSLV rocket, said the ISRO chairman S Somanath on Saturday, nearly a couple of hours after the successful blastoff from Sriharikata Spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.

The ISRO chief had said the spacecraft was injected in the "precise orbit". Somanath congratulated all the scientists who have contributed to the successful blast-off of India's maiden space-based scientific observatory solar mission.

The Aditya 1 mission comes after the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission by ISRO's India's space body. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on the success of the Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission and for the successful launch of Aditya 1, the country's solar mission.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh witnessed the successful liftoff of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) carrying Aditya-L1 from Sriharikota at 11.50 am on Saturday. "Aditya L1 spacecraft has been injected in an elliptical orbit of 235 by 19,500 km which is intended, very precisely by the PSLV," he had said.

