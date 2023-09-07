ADITYA L1 CAMERA TAKES A SELFIE IMAGES OF EARTH MOON

Hyderabad: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon taken by the camera onboard the Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft.

Aditya-L1 is the country's solar mission and was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in the presence of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, the country's third lunar mission, expectations are high for the Aditya-1 mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for the success of Aditya L-1.

"Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon," the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency wrote on 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

The images show VELC (Visible Emission Line Coronagraph) and SUIT (Solar Ultraviolet Imager) instruments as seen by the camera on board Aditya-L1 on September 4, 2023. The ISRO also shared the images of the Earth and Moon as seen by the camera.

On September 3, the ISRO informed that the satellite of the Aditya 1 mission was healthy and "operating nominally"."The satellite is healthy and operating nominally. The first Earth-bound maneuvre (EBN#1) is performed successfully from the ISTO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru. The new orbit attained is 245km x 22459 km," the ISRO wrote in a post on the X site.

