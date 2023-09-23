Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Navdeep attended the Narcotics police inquiry in the Madhapur drugs case. The police are probing Navdeep's links with drug peddler Ramchander. An investigation is being conducted from the point of view from whom the drugs are being bought from. It is known that the narcotics police, who have included Navadeep as a consumer in this case, issued 41A notices to him recently.

So far 11 people have been arrested in the Madhapur drugs case. The police included Navdeep as the 37th accused. Ramchander, a narcotics seller from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was found to be a key accused in the case.

Evidence was gathered that Navdeep had bought drugs through his contact with Ramchander. Complete evidence was taken on WhatsApp conversations between Ramchander and Navdeep. As a part of this, Navadeep has been issued a notice of 41A CrPC. It is in this context that Navdeep appeared before the police for questioning on Saturday. During the interrogation of Navdeep, the police believe that key facts in the drug case are likely to emerge.