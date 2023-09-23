Tollywood actor Navdeep appears before Narctotics police in drugs case
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Navdeep attended the Narcotics police inquiry in the Madhapur drugs case. The police are probing Navdeep's links with drug peddler Ramchander. An investigation is being conducted from the point of view from whom the drugs are being bought from. It is known that the narcotics police, who have included Navadeep as a consumer in this case, issued 41A notices to him recently.
So far 11 people have been arrested in the Madhapur drugs case. The police included Navdeep as the 37th accused. Ramchander, a narcotics seller from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was found to be a key accused in the case.
Evidence was gathered that Navdeep had bought drugs through his contact with Ramchander. Complete evidence was taken on WhatsApp conversations between Ramchander and Navdeep. As a part of this, Navadeep has been issued a notice of 41A CrPC. It is in this context that Navdeep appeared before the police for questioning on Saturday. During the interrogation of Navdeep, the police believe that key facts in the drug case are likely to emerge.
The police probe into the Madapur drug case revealed celebrities and Tollywood have connections with Nigerian drug peddlers. Three Nigerians have already been arrested in this case and a total of 11 accused have been remanded by the police. On the other hand, it has been revealed in the police investigation that the arrested accused disguised themselves as film producers. The police found that they were buying drugs from Nigerians and organising rave parties. He said that film stars and political leaders are invited to these parties in order to keep in contact with them.