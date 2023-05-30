Hyderabad: An accused shared answers with seven candidates of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam by using ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-training Transformer). This has been revealed during the investigations in connection with the TSPSC paper leak case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). It is for the first time that the use of ChatGPT has surfaced in the investigations of this case.

SIT has found that that the answers were provided to candidates in two exams conducted for recruitment in government departments. Also, several question papers had changed hands under the authority of the Divisional Engineer with Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited, Ramesh Kanusannalo, officials said. Electronic devices along with AI tools were used by the accused to help candidates during the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) and Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) exams, officials said. The question papers were allegedly sold to candidates in exchange for money, they added.

Four persons, Prashanth, Naresh, Mahesh, and Srinivas were arrested by the SIT yesterday for taking help from electronic devices while writing their AEE exam. Efforts are now on to find out as to how they managed to enter the examination hall with electronic devices like Bluetooth micro earpieces without getting detected at the entrance. Also, the probe is on to find out the number of such candidates who had entered with electronic devices and the concerned invigilator who allowed them in.

It is suspected that the invigilator not only allowed these candidates inside the hall with electronic devices but took a photograph of the question paper and WhatsApped it to Ramesh within 10 minutes after the exam started. Ramesh had also received question papers from another accused Poola Ravi Kishore, junior assistant in the electricity department sources said.

It has been revealed that Ramesh sold the question papers to around 25 candidates by charging them Rs 25 to 30 lakh each. Also, he reportedly helped candidates with AI technology and electronic devices. After receiving the question papers, Ramesh and four others used ChatGPT to get the answers and then informed the candidates, who were using Bluetooth earbuds.

The TSPSC scam case first surfaced on March 13 and till now, a total of 49 people have been arrested in this connection. Initially, police arrested Praveen Kumar, assistant section officer at TSPSC, Rajashekhar Reddy, network admin at TSPSC and seven others for stealing the question papers from the TSPSC office and selling those to the candidates.

The TSPSC question paper leak case triggered a political uproar with the Opposition parties blaming the ruling BRS government for the scam and demanding a CBI probe into the matter.