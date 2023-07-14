Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised autistic singer Kamishetty Venkat in Warangal during his visit to Telangana for singing in 500 shows in both the Telugu states. His talent has been recognised as he received an Extraordinary Talent Category Award from President Droupadi Murmu. Parents made efforts to make Venkat excel in different fields.

Venkat from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district was suffering from autism since birth. Parents Vishalakshi and Radhakrishnaiah said that the baby was born with a weight of 2 kg. They said that there was no growth for many months and he used to cry for 18 hours a day. They used to go around hospitals with the baby, but in vain.

