"A power house of talent": PM Modi all praise for autistic singer Venkat
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised autistic singer Kamishetty Venkat in Warangal during his visit to Telangana for singing in 500 shows in both the Telugu states. His talent has been recognised as he received an Extraordinary Talent Category Award from President Droupadi Murmu. Parents made efforts to make Venkat excel in different fields.
Venkat from Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district was suffering from autism since birth. Parents Vishalakshi and Radhakrishnaiah said that the baby was born with a weight of 2 kg. They said that there was no growth for many months and he used to cry for 18 hours a day. They used to go around hospitals with the baby, but in vain.
Vishalakshi, the singer's mother, said that they went to many schools in Jammalamadugu to admit him. But, no school was willing to take his admission, later his mother came to know about Proddutur School. She asked the school management to help his son. After two years, Venkat started speaking fluently. And now, he renders songs by listening to the tune. His parents made him perform in stage shows and he performed in 500 shows till date. "My son won an award in the Extraordinary Talent Category. Venkat's mother Vishalakshi said that our hard work paid dividends. Our kid, who used to cry for hours in a day, now sings most of the day."