Hyderabad: Nearly 87 percent candidates from Telangana lost their security deposit in 2018 Assembly elections for failing to get at least one sixth of the votes polled in their seats. This includes candidates from almost all the major parties.

Of the total 1940 candidates who were in the fray, 1688 candidates lost their security deposit, an amount that ultimately went to the government coffers. Even though the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won with a thumping victory leading it to form the government, seven of its candidates could not get back their deposit amount. Similarly deposits of six Congress candidates were forfeited. BJP contested in 117 seats, of which security deposit was forfeited in 102 seats.

Among the other parties to forfeit deposit includes BSP, which failed to get the minimum votes in 102 out of 106 seats it contested. Notably, CPM and NCP had to forfeit deposit in all the 26 and 22 seats they contested respectively.

The TDP contested in 13 constituencies and won in two places while lost deposits in two other seats. Of the three seats that CPI contested, it forfeit deposit in one seat.

A total of 672 out of 675 people who contested as independent candidates lost their deposits. The MIM was the sole political party whose deposit was not forfeited. It contested in eight seats and won in seven places. The party bagged the third position in Rajendranagar and its deposit was secured.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) rules, a candidate has to pay a sum of money as deposit to contest the elections. While the general and OBC candidates have to pay Rs 10,000, the amount is Rs 5,000 for the SC and ST candidates. The system aims to ensure that only the serious and committed candidates contest the elections.