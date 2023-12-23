80 PG WOMEN STUDENTS SUSPENDED IN TELANGANA

Hyderabad: As many as 80 PG women students of a university in Telangana were suspended for one week from hostel for allegedly pressuring their juniors "to sing and dance", officials said on Saturday.

After the introductory event held recently, some students of the Post-Graduate courses of Commerce and Zoology departments of the Kakatiya University in Warangal district, again on December 18, asked their juniors to re-introduce themselves at the ladies hostel of the institute, which the juniors refused, they said.