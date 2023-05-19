Kazipet: An eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hanumakonda district on Friday. The boy, identified as Chotu had gone to attend nature's call when a pack of stray dogs attacked him, police sources said.

The boy's shirt was caught between the tree branches as a result of which he fell on the ground. "There were around six dogs and one of them caught Chotu by his neck. Despite several attempts, Chotu could not get up and run away from the spot. The attack continued for around 15 minutes and the boy suffered injuries all over his body," police said.

The incident took place at a park near the Kazipet railway quarters of Hanumakonda district. The victim's parents, Sunita and Malkan, had come from Uttar Pradesh in search of livelihood. They worked as migrant workers and had gone to a nearby shop when the boy was attacked by stray dogs.

Also Read: Horrific! Four year old girl mauled by stray dogs in Bhopal

Chotu was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries before he could be given medical treatment. D Vinay Bhaskar, ruling BRS MLA visited the boy's parents and assured them of government assistance. Locals alleged that dog menace has become a major challenge in this area as a girl was attacked four days ago and 10 days back, a railway employee was attacked. A total of 29 incidents of attacks on children and adults have been reported from Hanumakonda in April itself.

Incidents of dog bites and attacks are rising in the recent past. In March, a six-year-old child was attacked by stray dogs in Warangal and in February, a five-year-old child was mauled to death after being attacked by stray dogs in Hyderabad's Amberpet.