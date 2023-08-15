Ramoji Film City celebrates 77th Independence Day, MD Vijayeswari Cherukuri hoists National Flag

Hyderabad: The 77th Independence Day celebrations were conducted on a grand note at Ramoji Film City (RFC) in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeswari Cherukuri hoisted the national flag which was shortly followed by the playing of the National Anthem. UKML Director Sivaramakrishna and Ramoji Group of Companies Human Resources President Atluri Gopalarao attended the event. Heads of various departments, subordinates and staff of Ramoji Group also participated in the event.

There was an air of joy and festivity amidst a feeling of patriotism in the entire Film City. MD Vijayeswari Ch. conveyed her best wishes to the staff of Ramoji Film City. The stage for the august event had already been set up on Monday and the entire Film City was decked up for the occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that Ramoji Film City, recognised as the world’s largest film city by the Guinness World Records, attracts a lot of visitors for the unique experience it has on offer. Amid the scenes of joy and euphoria, the Film City also carries in itself a sense of patriotism and nation-building which is evident across the year as the tri-colour flies high on most of the important buildings in the RFC.

