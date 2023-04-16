Hyderabad Three members of a family a couple and their child died and four others were injured in a fire accident in a residential complex here early on Sunday police said The fire broke out around 4 am at a timber depot and spread to the adjoining threestorey building in Kushaiguda area they saidSmoke and the blaze spread to the secondfloor of the building where a couple and their son were sleeping in one of the flats They died due to asphyxiation and burns police said adding that four other occupants of the building suffered minor injuries while some of them managed to escape from the premises as the fire engulfed the buildingThe deceased were identified as Naresh 37 his 32yearold wife and their son aged around seven Four fire engines were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control the police said Based on a preliminary investigation the official said a shortcircuit at the timber depot caused the fire and later a gas cylinder also exploded following the blazeGreater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi announced Rs 6 lakh exgratia Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased PTI