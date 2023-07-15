44 PERCENT MLAS IN INDIA HAVE CRIMINAL CASES AGAINST THEM 28 PERCENT NAMED IN SERIOUS CRIMES LIKE MURDER AND ATTEMPT TO MURDER REPORT

Hyderabad News Desk: As many as 44 percent of the MLAs in the states have have criminal cases registered against them with 28 percent of them named in serious criminal cases like murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women, a report by two election watchdogs has revealed. The recent report by the the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) & National Election Watch (NEW) have painted a grim picture of the crime cases against MLAs in the states.

As per the report, out of the 4001 MLAs analysed from state assemblies, 1777 (44%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. The report said that 1136 (28%) MLAs from State assemblies have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, crimes against women etc.

Kerala tops states with highest number of crime accused MLAs: Among states with highest percentage of MLAs with criminal cases, 95 (70%) out of 135 MLAs from Kerala, 161 (67%) out of 242 MLAs from Bihar, 44 (63%) out of 70 MLAs from Delhi, 175 (62%) out of 284 MLAs from Maharashtra, 72(61%) out of 118 MLAs from Telangana and 134 (60%) out of 224 MLAs from Tamil Nadu have declared criminal cases against themselves in their self-sworn affidavits.

State with highest percentage of MLAs with serious criminal cases: According to the ADR-NEW report, 37 (53%) out of 70 MLAs from Delhi, 122 (50%) out of 242 MLAs from Bihar, 114 (40%) out of 284 MLAs from Maharashtra, 31 (39%) out of 79 MLAs from Jharkhand, 46(39%) out of 118 MLAs from Telangana and 155 (38%) out of 403 MLAs from Uttar Pradesh have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their self-sworn affidavits.

It is learnt that 47 MLAs have declared cases related to murder (Indian Penal Code Section-302). Besides, as many as 181 MLAs have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) while 114 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 114 MLAs, 14 MLAs have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376), the ADR-NEW.