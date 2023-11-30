4 TELANGANA COPS SUSPENDED 1 TERMINATED IN CASH SEIZURE CASES

Hyderabad: Following the Election Commission's order, three Telangana police officers, including a deputy commissioner of police were suspended in connection with alleged dilution in a cash-seizure case. A fresh set of officers have been appointed in their place.

Also, an officer was terminated for allegedly not following protocols involved in handing over the seized cash while another officer was terminated for being absent for two years without notice and allegedly transporting cash to a candidate in poll fray.

In a letter to the Telangana chief secretary, the EC said that on the basis of information that money was being distributed to voters in the Santosh Elite Apartment area of Chikkadapally, Hyderabad on Tuesday night, an inspection team went there and recovered cash of Rs 18 lakh in a car. Ravi Islawat, the election officer of Mushirabad constituency, handed over the mobile phone, cheque books and car (AP28CH 6759) to the police along with the cash.

Although the owner of the vehicle disclosed the details of the cash, police officials registered a case stating the cash belongs to an unknown person reportedly to safeguard the accused, EC sources said. The election inspection team took cognizance of the matter and submitted a report in this connection.

Acting on the orders of the Commission, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Sandeep Sandilya conducted an investigation and revealed that Central Zone DCP Venkateshwarlu, Chikkadapally, ACP Yadagiri, and Mushirabad inspector Jahangir Yadav were involved in this incident. It was found that the recovered cash belonged to a candidate of Mushirabad, his family members were found at the scene and had tried to escape. Based on the report, the Election Commission has ordered suspension of three officers following which, necessary orders were issued by the state government.

On November 18, the Cyberabad police confiscated Rs 7.40 crore cash from a car at the ORR Appa intersection. A case was registered against 10 people for allegedly transporting the money from Moinabad to a candidate in Khammam. Among the accused, included a jailer.

On inquiry, it was found that the jailer has been away from duty for two years and an investigation is underway for his unauthorised absence. He stopped attending office ever since he was transferred to a training institute in Hyderabad after Warangal Central Jail was shifted. It was found that he was evading his duty due to his personal work. Despite this, the higher authorities did not take any action against him so far. The earlier report was taken into consideration and he was removed from service

On November 27, Warangal Urban Excise Inspector Ajith Rao was traveling in a car with around Rs 6 lakh when he was stopped by Congress activists in Hyderabad's Medipalli area. Rao has been accused of illegally transferring the seized cash. Rao said he came to book a hotel for a function. During the event, the Medipalli police handed over the money to the IT department without registering a case. Warangal Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department conducted an inquiry into this matter and Rao was suspended on Wednesday after it was found that he had come to Hyderabad without informing his superiors. He was ordered not to leave the Warangal headquarters during the suspension period