38 YEAR OLD WOMAN RAPED AND MURDERED IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants in an under construction building in Nanakranguda financial district in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased is a mother of two sons and a daughter. Her family filed a missing complaint at Gachibowli police station on August 27 after she did not return home for two days. After receiving information from locals, police reached the spot and recovered the victim's body from the cellar of the under construction building in Wipro Circle. Police have sent her body for post-mortem.

According to locals, the victim went to collect iron scraps from the under construction building on August 25 and since then went missing. "Prima facie it seems that the woman was sexually assaulted and then killed by smashing her head with a rock," police said.

"We received a call this morning informing us that a woman's body was spotted in an under construction building. We immediately rushed to the spot with a team. The deceased has been identified. The victim's daughter had lodged a missing complaint on November 27 saying her mother was not found anywhere since November 25. A case on the basis of the girl's complaint had been registered and an investigation was also initiated," James Babu, Gachibowli Circle Inspector of Police said.

Babu said that a case of rape and murder has been registered and investigations are underway. "We are examining the CCTV footage of the area to get information about the accused. The reason as why the woman was murdered will be revealed only after the investigation. We will get further information after getting the woman's post-mortem report," Babu added.