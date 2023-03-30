Secunderabad: Police have arrested three women and a man for allegedly trying to kidnap a toddler boy from a hospital in Chilakalaguda area of Secunderabad district of Telangana thanks to the timely alarm by the ambulance driver, officials said on Thursday. Inspector G. Naresh, SI Kishore informed that the accused identified as Pilli Gayathri (50), Veeranjan (26), Battu Vijaya (40), and K. Pushpa (42) from Bansilalpet and Boyguda were caught by the family of the minor boy, Shyam, one and a half years old whom they were trying to kidnap at the Gandhi hospital on Mar. 27.

Shyam's mother Harathi delivered her second child at the hospital three days ago. It is learnt that on the night of the 27th, Harathi's husband Sai was with his wife in the ward while Harathi's Papamma was sleeping with her grandson Shyam at Metropillar. At 3 a.m., three women and a young man barged into the Metropillar to lift Shyam, who was sleeping next to Papamma.

However the kidnapping bid was foiled after ambulance Driver Naveen noticed them from nearby. On becoming suspicious, Naveen raised a hue and cry while the four ran away with the child. In the meantime, the family members who woke up due to the noise along with the visitors at the hospital caught the kidnappers and rescued the minor boy.

The accused were handed over to the police outpost of the hospital. During the investigation, the four were found to be working in Nilofar Hospital. It was further revealed that the accused wanted to pick the child and put him into begging. Further investigation into the case is going on. Harathi is currently staying with her mother and brother Rajinder Goud in Himayatnagar.