Hyderabad: The customs department officials seized the gold at the Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday. According to the customs department officials, 3,743 grams of gold worth Rs 2.29 crore were seized from three passengers. With accurate information, the customs officers inspected the luggage of two passengers from Jeddah and another flyer from Dubai.

While checking the luggage of a passenger from Jeddah, 594 grams of gold hidden inside an iron box was recovered. Over 1,225 grams of gold hidden in portable speakers and lights was seized from the second passenger, who arrived in Hyderabad from Jeddah. Officials seized 1,924 grams of gold paste from the third passenger, who came to Hyderabad from Dubai, which was hidden in his undergarments. Customs officers, who seized about four kilos of gold from these three persons, registered a case against the three passengers and arrested them.

The smuggling of gold from the Middle East to Hyderabad especially from Dubai was rampant. Despite taking stringent measures against the passengers, they bring the gold by using different methods and tricking the customs department officials. Many cases of gold smuggling are being reported at the Shamshabad airport time and again.