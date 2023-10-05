Hyderabad: Telangana has 3,17,32,727 voters, which is an increase of 17,42,470 voters over the last released final roll in January. Names of a total of 6,10,694 votes were deleted during the electoral roll revision process.

The voter list prepared following the special summary revision of the electoral roll includes 28,154 more male voters than female voters and 8,11,640 first-time voters belonging to the age group of 18-19 years, which is an increase of 5,32,990 voters compared to January.

The Election Commission of India announced the list of voters on January 5 but, with the Assembly elections scheduled sometime later, a special revision of the voter list was undertaken in September. The final voter list was released on Wednesday. According to recently released final list, there are 1,58,71,493 male voters, 1,58,43,339 female voters, 2,557 transgenders, and 15,338 service voters.

Among the 6,10,694 voters whose names have been deleted, includes 2,47,775 voters who have died. There are 22,02,168 voters who have migrated elsewhere during the last two years. Of these, 4,89,574 voters are in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Usually, there are 2-3 lakh applications for address changes or other rectifications but this year, the commission received 14,24,694 such applications.

State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said in a statement that the details in the voter list can be checked through eci.gov.in or the Voter Helpline App (VHA). For rectification of errors, one has to apply through Form-8 or the App. Raj said that applications can be sent till 10 days before the last date of filing of nominations.

Complaints can be registered on the ECI website or through the voter helpline number 1950. As part of the voter list revision, an exercise has been undertaken to verify voters in households having more than six voters.