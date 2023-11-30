25 TRADERS KIDNAPPED BY MAOISTS ON CHHATTISGARH TELANGANA BORDER FREED

Dummugudem: The 25 traders kidnapped by the Maoists on the border of Chhattisgarh-Telangana states have been released after a stern warning by the Maoists, sources said on Thursday. Reliable sources said that the traders were released by the Maoists after threatened to kill them against working for the police against the Maoists.

It is learnt that the 25 traders from Dummugudem mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district left in autos and two-wheelers for the weekly market held at Gollapally in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh at 7 am on Wednesday. Sources said that as soon as the traders reached the Tallagudem-Gollapally crossroad on the border of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Sukma districts, the Maoists intercepted the vehicles and pulled down the traders from the vehicles.

The Maoists also strewed away the essential commodities and liquor bottles laden in the autos and vehicles besides snatching away their cell phones and took the traders including some women traders to the forest areas. Sources said that the Maoists labelled the traders as police informers accusing them of supplying essential goods to the police.

But the traders, in their defence, clarified that they were not police informers but they were doing their own business and requested to free them. The Maoists let them go after threatening to kill them if they worked as informers for the police, sources said. It can be recalled that in Jan this year, Naxalites had abducted an employee engaged in a construction project in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and released him after a few hours.