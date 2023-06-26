Sultanabad (Telangana): Twenty-five persons of a marriage party from Peddapalli were injured while four others were seriously injured when the private bus in which they were travelling met with an accident in the Peddpalli district of Telangana. According to the police, a private travel bus overturned when the driver tried to avoid a collision with an auto.

The police said that the bus, which went to Hyderabad for a wedding ceremony, was returning to Ramagundam. When it reached Katnapalli of Sultanabad mandal, the bus overturned while trying to avoid hitting the auto, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the road median. There were 70 people on the bus at the time of the accident.

The remaining sustained minor injuries. On receiving the information, the police immediately rushed to the spot. ACP Mahesh, CI Jagadish and police personnel inspected the accident site. The injured were shifted to the Sultanabad Hospital. Those who were in critical condition were taken to the Karimnagar Government Hospital.

Some minor and major accidents are taking place though traffic police are taking precautionary measures and imposing fines on those who violate traffic rules. Sometimes freak mishaps are occurring causing deaths and injuries to those who are travelling in four-wheelers and riding bikes.

Accidents are claiming the lives of those who are riding two-wheelers. Hence, the Telangana government made wearing a helmet mandatory. But, in some cases, those who are riding bikes ignore the safety measures, and as a result, they die in road accidents. Even those driving four-wheelers have to wear seat belts as a precautionary as it may save your life if your vehicle met with an accident.