2023 TELANGANA POLLS PRIYANKA GANDHI DK SHIVAKUMAR TO LEAD ELECTION CAMPAIGN STRATEGIES FOR CONGRESS

Hyderabad (Telangana): The Congress, in an attempt to intensify efforts in Telangana after winning the Karnataka polls, has handed over the responsibilities of the campaign and strategies in the upcoming state elections to senior leader Priyanka Gandhi and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, sources said.

According to sources in the grand old party, Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress General Secretary, and Shivakumar are chosen to maintain the unity among the party leaders, so that they all work in harmony, and adapt strategies as circumstances evolve.

It is understood that despite the potential involvement of former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge within the state, the duo of Priyanka Gandhi and Shivakumar will take care of the important decisions with regard to polls in the southern state.

According to local Congress leaders, there is public resistance to the ruling party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, which could turn in favour of the Congress.

However, some even mention several factors contributing to potential issues in the Congress, one of them being the absence of strong candidates in over 35 constituencies, and another being the internal disunity among some leaders. Sources also said that it is expected that some leaders from other parties may join the Congress before the state elections.

Elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held in December 2023. Sources also said that the Congress leadership is discussing issues like addressing potential disagreements among leaders, campaigning together, and the main leaders taking the responsibility of winning their constituencies as well as others.

A delegation of influential Telangana Congress leaders recently met Shivakumar in Karnataka capital Bengaluru to discuss the state's political landscape, leader strengths, and performance evaluations.

