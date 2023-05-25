Car runs over 3-year-old girl sleeping in parking lot in Hyderabad's Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: A three-year-old girl died after being run over by a car in the apartment's parking area in Hayathnagar's Lecturers' Colony in Hyderabad, officials said. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. A case has been registered under relevant sections and the matter is being probed, police said.

The car belongs to an excise sub-inspector and her husband was driving it when the accident took place, police said. The accused, Hari Rama Krishna, was attempting to park his car and accidentally ran over the child, who was sleeping there. Police said the victim, Lakshmi had been brought to the apartment by her mother, a labourer when she had come for work.

Lakshmi's mother had put her to sleep in the parking lot and covered her with a cloth. Then, she left for work. After returning home, Krishna was parking his car in his usual allotted space. He, apparently, failed to notice the sleeping child. Police said that during the investigation, Krishna said that since the child was covered with cloth he could not see her. A case has been registered in this regard and investigations have been initiated, police added.

The tragic incident has come a few days after two children were run over in the basement parking lot at Hyderabad's Chitrapuri Colony. The incident took place when the two victims along with another child were sitting on the ground and playing. The children were so busy playing that they did not notice the car, which was making a u-turn and ran over two of them. The third child sustained injuries and was hospitalised. The incidents have raised the need for more safety norms in the parking lots.

