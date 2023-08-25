16 OF 43 CANDIDATES CONTESTING SEPT 5 BYPOLLS IN SIX STATES NAMED IN CRIMINAL CASES REPORT SAYS

Hyderabad Desk: Sixteen of the 42 candidates contesting the by-elections in six states to be held on 5th of September have declared criminal cases against themselves, a recent report has revealed. According to the report compiled jointly by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW), there are 16 candidates accounting for 38% of the total number of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of these, 11 candidates accounting for 26% have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the report said. The report has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 42 out of 43 Candidates from seven Assembly Constituencies of six states By-elections to be held on 5th September, 2023. One candidate from Puthuppally constituency of Kerala namely Luke Thomas was not analysed due to the unavailability of his clear and complete affidavits on the ECI website at the time of making this report, added the report.

In further revelation, the ADR-NEW report said that 10 candidates accounting for 24% candidates are crorepatis. The average assets per candidate contesting in the Assembly bye election is Rs 1.08 crore, the report said. Besides, there are 19 candidates who have declared liabilities. Out of 42 candidates, five candidates accounting for 12% are women, the report said.

Pertinently, another ADR-NEW report released recently said that as many as 134 sitting MPs/MLAs in India were named in cases related to crimes against women. According to the report which analysed 762 sitting MPs and 4001 sitting MLAs, 134 sitting MPs/MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women.