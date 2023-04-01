Maripeda (Telangana): She played with her friends, had dinner, and slept on her grandmother's bed by listening to her stories. The girl did not assume in her wildest dreams also that the next day would be her last day. The heartbreaking incident took place at Boypalem village in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district in Telangana. According to locals, Sravanti (13), daughter of Boda Lakpati and Vasantha, a resident of Bodathanda, a suburb of Boyapalem, was studying in the sixth standard in a local private school.

She played with her friends in Tanda as a holiday was declared for school on Thursday on the occasion of Sri Ramanavami. She reportedly slept at night as usual. On Friday morning, she was tired and woke up her mother saying that something was wrong with her. Being tired and not able to speak, she sat and suddenly fell on the bed. The parents took the child to the nearest RMP. But by the time they reached the clinic she already breathed her last.

A similar incident took place in the Nirmal district of Telangana where a youth while dancing in 'Baraat' collapsed and breathed his last. Shocked family members and relatives rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors, too, are puzzled as youngsters fall prey to cardiac arrests. Unfortunately, they are breathing their last before they are provided with treatment.

The death of Sandalwood star Puneeth Raj Kumar is still afresh in the memory of people, who collapsed during a workout and died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Before his demise, another Sandalwood star Chiranjeevi Sarja, too, died of a heart attack.