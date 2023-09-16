WILL SEND TN DELEGATION TO JAL SHAKTI MINISTER FOR CAUVERY WATER SAYS STALIN

Chennai: All party MPs from Tamil Nadu would present a memorandum to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat urging the Centre to advise Karnataka to release Cauvery water to the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

Karnataka's arguments against release of water to Tamil Nadu that has been conveyed to the Centre are "flawed" and "unsubstantiated" and hence must not be considered, Stalin said adding this aspect would form part of the memorandum. Seeking Cauvery water, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan would lead the delegation.

The chief minister blamed Karnataka for making unsubstantiated claims and for writing to Centre against Tamil Nadu's request for water. Karnataka issued statements claiming that Tamil Nadu's demand for water is unfair and that it has "increased its ayacut (area under irrigation)."

On September 13, Karnataka wrote to Shekhawat stating Tamil Nadu would receive adequate water during northeast monsoon and that the state's Cauvery delta has necessary groundwater, he said. Such a view is flawed and hence, the Centre must not take it into consideration, Stalin said.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast normal rainfall in Karnataka's Cauvery catchment areas for 15 days from September 13 and the CWRA (Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority) has reckoned the rainfall prediction. Shekhawat would be urged to advise CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority) to direct Karnataka to release 12,500 cusecs to Tamil Nadu.

Also, the Central Minister would be requested to advise Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the directions of the CWMA and CWRC. Duraimurugan, along with the MPs would present the memorandum to Shekhawat urging the Centre to advise Karnataka to release the specified quantum of Cauvery water at the stipulated time.

Quoting Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Supreme Court rulings, Stalin said in a rain-deficit year, the water should be shared among states on "pro rata" basis. Accordingly, this year, till September 14, Tamil Nadu must have realised 103.5 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet). However, the state has received only 38.4 tmc ft, a shortfall of 65.1 tmc ft. (PTI)