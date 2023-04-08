WILL CHOP OFF THE JUDGES TONGUE WHO CONVICTED RAHUL GANDHI TN CONG LEADER MANIKANDAN BOOKED

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu): Congress in a spot after a district president of the party in Tamil Nadu threatened to chop off the tongue of the Surat court judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Addressing a protest rally in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district on April 6, the district president Manikandan issued the alleged threat to the judge. " When we come to power we will chop off the tongue of the judge who convicted our leader Rahul Gandhi," said Manikandan.

Following his controversial remarks, a case has been lodged against Manikandan. " A case has been registered against Manikandan under several sections of the IPC including 153 B for his remarks. Further investigation in the case is going on," police sources said.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha after a Surat court convicted him in 2019 criminal defamation case regarding his remarks at an election rally in Karnataka in the same year over the 'Modi' surname. During the rally, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?"

Also Read: 'Modi surname' case: Rahul's bail extended till April 13, no stay on conviction

Rahul was disqualified as a Lokabha MP in March as per a Supreme Court ruling stating any MP or MLA will be automatically disqualified if convicted or sentenced to two years or more. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on March 27 issued a notice to the former Congress chief asking him to vacate his government bungalow in view of his disqualification as an MP.

"As an elected Member of Lok Sabha over last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here. Without prejudice to my rights, I will, of course, abide by the details contained in your letter," Rahul Gandhi stated in a letter to the Deputy Secretary, MS Branch, Lok Sabha Secretariat.