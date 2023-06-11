Hyderabad A video highlighting the ordeal of the wife of an Army jawan who is stationed in Kashmir about her being “stripped halfnaked and brutally beaten by a group of people in Kadavasal village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu surfaced on TwitterRetired Army officer Lt Col N Thiagarajan posted the video on Twitter The video featured Havildar Prabhakaran who is from Tamil Nadus Padavedu village The Army jawan is seen describing the ordeal undergone by his wife“My wife runs a shop in a place on lease She was beaten up by 120 men and the shops items were thrown out Ive sent a petition to SP and he has assured action DGP sir please help They have attacked and threatened my family with knives My wife was stripped halfnaked and brutally beaten he said in the videoThe viral video evoked widespread condemnation Kandhavasal Police despite maintaining that the claim was “exaggerated registered a case According to cops version a shop built on land belonging to Renugambal temple was leased to Selvamurthy Prabhakarans fatherinlaw for Rs 95 lakh for a period of five years by Kumar After Kumar died his son Ramu wanted the shop back so he agreed to return the money and an agreement was signed on February 10Ramu claimed that Selvamurthy denied taking the money and refused to leave the shop On June 10 Ramu had gone to the shop to give the money to Selvamurthys sons Jeeva and Udhaya who reportedly attacked Ramu Jeeva had reportedly slashed Ramus head with a knifePolice claim that after watching the scuffle onlookers came in support of Ramu leading to a major fight where items in the shop were thrown out The police claimed that while Prabhakarans wife Keerthi and her mother were in the shop the crowd did not assault themLater in the evening Prabhakarans wife also got herself admitted to the hospital Though the jawan claimed his wife has suffered grievous injuries cops refuted the claim Meanwhile Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai spoke to the Army jawan and said that the his party would try to build pressure on authorities to ensure speedy juctice In a tweet he said that the party will stand with the jawans family in getting justice for her