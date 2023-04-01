Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : A PhD research scholar at the IIT Madras died by suicide at his home in Velachery residential area in Chennai city here. Moments before taking the extreme step, he updated his phone status as "I am sorry, not good. Enough". The heart-wrenching incident took place on Friday.

The Velachery Police said "Sachin Kumar Jain, 32 from West Bengal, had gone to IIT-Madras as usual on Friday morning. However, he returned to his rented home that he shared with two others around 12 pm without informing anyone in the class. Soon after he arrived home, he updated his phone status "I am sorry, not good. Enough".

Some of his friends who noticed this rushed to his classroom to check on him. As he was not there, a few of those friends rushed to his house, where they found the door was latched from the inside. The students broke open the door to find him hanging from a ceiling fan. The Velachery police registered a case and sent his body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem" said.

The immediate reason for the suicide of Sachin Kuman Jain is not known. The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.

On February 12 this year, an 18-year-old student of IIT Bombay allegedly died by suicide. His parents alleged that caste-based harassment on the campus led to Darshan Solanki's death. His family members wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday, alleging that the State police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) have been "refusing" to register the FIR for almost two weeks now.