Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Actor and DMDK president Vijayakanth's mortal remains were sent to Island Ground, Anna Salai on Friday morning. The public can pay their final respects at Island Ground from 6 am to 1 pm.

Actor and founder-leader of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), Vijayakanth, died in Chennai at the age of 71 on Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test. Several political figures, actors, and others visited the DMDK office where the chief's mortal remains were formerly stored in order to pay their respects.

Actor Vijay offered an homage to Captain Vijayakanth, the head of DMDK, In Kancheepuram, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi and Tamil Nadu minister Ranipet R Gandhi also paid their respects to the DMDK head.

In order to honour the late actor, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the minister for Tamil Nadu, also showed up at the DMDK headquarters. Vijayakanth was hospitalized to MIOT Hospital in Chennai earlier in November after his health deteriorated.

He spent 14 days under the care of medical professionals due to coughing and throat pain. Vijayakanth, popularly known as "Captain," has had a prosperous career in the Tamil cinema business. Before going into politics, he appeared in 154 films.