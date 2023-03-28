Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The detailed post-mortem examination reports of the boy who was beaten to death in an observation home in Chengalpattu in December last year stated that the 17-year-old's body bore at least 96 injuries. Gokul Sri was accused of theft and was caught by the Railway Police. He was kept in an observation home where he was tortured and beaten to death.

The post-mortem reports were revealed through a press conference on Monday, held at the Press Club in Chepauk, Chennai. Victim's mother Priya, Chengalpattu district secretary of the Marxist Communist Party Bharti Anna, and the state coordinator of People's Watch Organization Aseerwadham were present at the conference.

Bharti Anna, while speaking to the reporters informed that Gokul Sri was tortured before being beaten to death. "Several officials tried their best to hide this case and destroy the evidence. It was only after Chief Minister MK Stalin's intervention that the police began an investigation into this case and the accused was arrested. The accused worked in the Juvenile home. The case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) after it was delayed. CB-CID must sort this case out soon," he said.

Bharti Anna further said that the boy was also tortured by sprinkling chili powder in his eyes. The post-mortem report shows that his body bore 96 injuries. We will stage a protest in Chengalpattu on April 12 demanding the arrest of the culprits in the case of torture.

Aseerwadham, the state coordinator of the People's Watch Organization said, "A 17-year-old boy was tortured in a Juvenile home, a place where children must be given the utmost care. Gokul was beaten to death and to confirm that he was dead, his body was pierced with a sharp pin-like object, and chili powder was also sprinkled in his eyes. The post-mortem report also suggests that the culprits also made several cuts on his body and poured hydrogen peroxide liquid on those cuts. The post-mortem reports were given to the victim's family after almost two months."