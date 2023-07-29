UNION HOME MINISTER AMIT SHAH PAYS OBEISANCE AT RAMESWARAM RAMANATHASWAMY TEMPLE IN TAMIL NADU

Ramanathapuram (TN): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who on Friday launched the Tamil Nadu BJP's padyatra in Rameswaram, visited the Rameswaram Ramanathaswamy temple on Saturday morning to pay his obeisance, sources said. Shah visited the temple soon after flagging off the six-month long yatra 'En Mann, En Makkal'(My land, my people).

L Murugan, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying Information and Broadcasting, and Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai accompanied the union Home Minister during his visit to the temple. Takin to Twitter about his temple visit, Shah wrote, "Rameshwaram Temple is an intact symbol of the antiquity and splendor of Sanatan Culture. Lord Rama worshiped Lord Shiva at Sri Rameshwaram, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Today, on the auspicious occasion of 'Adi Thiruvijaha', I am feeling very pleasant and fortunate to visit here. He prayed to Bholenath for the prosperity of the people and the prosperity of the nation".

On Friday, Amit Shah flagged off the Tamil Nadu BJP's yatra from Rameswaram. The six month long yatra will cover all the 234 assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu and will end in January next year. The BJP is seeking to corner the ruling DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at CM Stalin for not sacking minister Senthil Balaji who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged corruption case. Without naming Balaji, Shah said Chief Minister MK Stalin should be 'ashamed' for keeping the jailed minister in the ministry without a portfolio.

“DMK government is the most corrupt in the country and in the world too. Can one in jail continue to be a minister? Shouldn't he have resigned from the ministry?”, Shah asked. The union Home Minister is scheduled to release a book at Peikarumbu, Rameswaram at 12 pm today. He will also visit the Swami Vivekananda memorial later in the day.