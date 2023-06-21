UNFAIR TO OTHER STUDENTS CHESS PRODIGY PRAGGNANANDHAA IS HAPPY TO SEE THIS QUESTION IN HIS CLASS 12 EXAM

Hyderabad: Chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa from Tamil Nadu who was the bronze medal winner at the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram last year, relived his win on Tuesday Jun. 21. The youngest International Master shared a picture of his Class 12 English paper saying he was happy to see a particular question.

Praggnanandhaa pointed to a question asking the candidates to write a letter to a friend studying abroad and describing to him how the 44th Chess Olympiad was held at Mamallapuram. Pertinently, Praggnanandhaa was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Chess Olympiad, along with D Gukesh, Nihal Sarin and Raunak Sadhwani in the Open section in the Olympiad in Mamallapuram last year.

He also won an individual bronze medal for India. “Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear,” Praggnanandhaa captioned the picture of the English question paper. Netizens showered their praise on the youngest International master over the Twitter post.

While called it a “checkmate moment”, others looked forward to the results of the exam to see how the Chess champion scores in the Englsih subject. “That is unfair to other students,” Nishant, a Twitter user said. “It'll be interesting to know how much you score on this question. Do share once the results are out,” another netizen Srijan Sabharwal said.

Praggnanandhaa, 17, has earned recognition of international master title at the age of 10, the youngest at the time to do so, and Grandmaster title at the age of 12. He recently gave his Class 12 English examination. He is a student of Velammal school in Chennai.