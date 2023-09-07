Chennai: An unapologetic DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for commenting on Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks without understanding it.

Stalin said Udhayanidhi expressed certain comments about inhuman principles preached by Sanatan and that he expressed his views on Sanatan principles that discriminate against Scheduled Castes, Tribals, and Women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs.

The Sanatan eradication remarks of Udhayanidhi has been widely twisted by the saffron party as equating it to be a genocidal call. On Thursday, Udhayanidhi sent out a statement explaining his stand on the issue to his party workers.

Udhayanidhi had also announced that he would face the cases legally and urged the party cadres not to resort to protest against an Uttar Pradesh saint who has declared a bounty of Rs 10 crore on the Tamil Nadu Minister's head.

The CM recalled how leaders like Thanthai Periyar, Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Narayana Guru, Vallalaar, and Vaikuntar, have spoken out against regressive Varnasrama - Manuvad - Sanatan ideologies, which justify discrimination based on one's birth and the oppression of women.

As an extension of that lineage, ideological arguments continue to resonate all over India against the justification of denying equal rights to the oppressed and women and exploiting them. Social scientists are well aware of this, the DMK chief said.

Chandrayaan and sectarian claims- The CM said, "even as we launch Chandrayaan to the Moon, some people continue to propagate caste discrimination, emphasizing social stratification based on Varnashrama principles and citing sastras and other ancient texts to support their sectarian claims."

Without naming Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Stalin said "a Governor has openly supported child marriage, and claimed his own marriage was a child marriage." He also accused the Governor of sabotaging the legal investigations into the child marriages.

Sanatan used to oppress women- Some individuals still denigrate women on spiritual platforms, arguing that women should not work, widowed women should not remarry, and there are no rituals or officiating chants for remarriage. They use the term "Sanatan" to perpetuate the oppression of women, who make up more than half of humankind. Udhayanidhi spoke out only against such oppressive ideologies and called to eradicate the practices based on those ideologies, Stalin explained.

False narrative by BJP- Intolerant pro-BJP forces have spread false narrative around the remarks as "Udhayanidhi called for the genocide of people with Sanatan thoughts." The Social Media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated this falsehood in northern states. However, Udhayanidhi never used the word 'genocide' in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so, the party chief pointed out.

He critcised the Union Union Ministers including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and State BJP CMs for not verifying the false narrative and condemning Udhayanidhi, despite the denial. Stalin wondered why Uttar Pradesh police did not act against a self-proclaimed seer burning Udhayanidhi’s photo and offering a bounty on his head, and have filed cases against Udhayanidhi.

Modi's fiat to counter Udhayanidhi in cabinet disheartening- Stalin said it was "disheartening to hear from the national media that the Hon’ble Prime Minister mentioned that Udhayanidhi's remarks need a proper response during a meeting of his council of ministers." The PM has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the PM speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly? Stalin asked. that quicksand.

Modi attempting to divert attention to cover up his failures- Stalin took exception to remarks made by the PM in Parliament about a purported video clip of Tamil Nadu Minister E.V. Velu. Stalin wanted to know whether Modi is invoking Sanatan to diver attention after he has failed to fulfil any of his promises.

Modi was mum on Manipur, CAG findings of 7.5 lakh cr irregularities- Neither the PM nor his Ministers have replied on issues like Manipur or the 7.50 lakh crore worth irregularities highlighted in the CAG report. But they convened the cabinet on Sanatan. Can these leaders truly protect the backward castes, Scheduled Castes, Tribal people, and uplift women? Stalin said.

Ask Bhagwat what Sanatan is- Stalin suggested BJP to take lessons from the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on sanatan. Bhagwat has said, 'we kept our own fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, and this continued for almost 2,000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be done. Reservations are one of them. Reservations should continue until there is such discrimination.'

Stalin lists of upliftment measures- Our movement aims to uplift the Backward, Most Backward, Scheduled, and Tribal castes, minorities, women, and the poor. "We have ensured that individuals of all castes can become temple priests in Tamil Nadu."

Ours was the first state that granted equal property rights to women. The DMK provided to women what was denied by Sanatan principles, Stalin said.

We respect every individual's feelings and strive to make them self-respecting citizens, he said, adding that the Dravidian movement has ensured a peaceful life for everyone, regardless of their race, language, or caste. We have promoted our ideology through enlightenment, eschewing violent means to achieve our goals. If the BJP believes they can tarnish the reputation of a longstanding party like the DMK, they will find themselves sinking in that quicksand, he said.