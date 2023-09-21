Madurai: Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin sharpened his attack on the ruling BJP in the Centre citing the conspicuous absence of President Droupadi Murmu when the new Parliament where the Women's Reservation Bill 2023 was introduced, considered and passed.

The bill, officially named as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was adopted by the Lok Sabha by a thumping majority on Wednesday.

Udhayanidhi said the President of India was not invited to the new Parliament building, during its inauguration earlier or now, as she was a widow and hailed from the tribal community.

"This is what we call Sanatana Dharma."

The DMK youth wing leader had called for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma which was widely misrepresented as he had called for a genocide of Hindus leading to police action on BJP IT cell in charge Amit Malviya and a journalist. Udhayinidhi's remarks also led to a heated debate across the country, especially with the BJP targeting him over the issue.

On Wednesday, Udhayanidhi said "Murmu was neither invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building a few months ago, nor presently when it is hosting its first ever session, a five-day special sitting where the women's reservation bill was passed today."

He was addressing his party cadre here.

"Who is our first citizen--the President. What is her name? It is Droupadi Murmu. She was not invited for the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building. This is what we call Sanatanam."

Udhaynidhi questioned the rationale behind inviting Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to the new Parliament building and not Murmu. He did not name the actress, though.