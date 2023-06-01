TWITTER WITHHOLDING ACCOUNTS OF TAMIL NATIONALIST LEADERS ATTRACTS STALINS IRE

Chennai: Heading a party not known much outside the shores of Tamil Nadu, filmmaker-turned-politician Seeman, espousing the cause of Tamil nationalism, found to his shock and surprise that Twitter will impose a temporary ban on his account 'in response to a legal demand'. The same fate fell on 20 other functionaries of his 'Naam Tamilar Katchi' (NTK) and that of the pro-LTTE leader Thirumurugan Gandhi.

According to Seeman, his account was suspended within 10 minutes of posting a tweet in support of the protesting wrestlers. Furthermore, the accounts of 20 other functionaries of the NTK, too, were suspended. Similar was the case with Thirumurugan Gandhi. But, losing no time Seeman opened a new account, with the name 'Senthamizhan Seeman' on Twitter and started posting messages. And the first one was thanking his bete noire, Stalin, for his support.

The unexpected act of Twitter had turned Seeman trending on the micro-blogging site. Even before Seeman could react, Chief Minister MK Stalin came out in support of Seeman and Gandhi, by issuing a condemnation on Twitter. “Ideas should be confronted by ideas. That is the ethics and not strangulating.

"The account suspension should be lifted and the social media platform ought to be allowed to function according to its standards,” the Chief Minister said. Poet and award-winning film lyricist Vairamuthu and others have registered their condemnation. Initially, there was no clarity as to who was behind the suspension of so many accounts at one go with some accusing the Cyber Security Wing of the State Police as the culprit. But, the police issued a strong denial and warned of severe action against those spreading such false messages. Now, it has emerged that it was the Union IT Ministry.

Reacting to the development, Seeman was on the offensive against the BJP. “I was not given any reason as to why my account was withheld. Soon after posting a tweet in support of the wrestlers protesting in Delhi, the temporary ban was handed out. It is said that I have violated the provisions of the Information Technology Act. It followed a complaint from the Union IT Ministry. Which of my tweets is offensive? They should explain. Without giving any reason, simply withholding an account is condemnable,” he fumed.

“The Prime Minister talks eloquently about freedom of speech. They say democracy, dharmic rule, and installed 'Sengol' (sceptre) in the new Parliament House. But, they act on the contrary. Wither democracy if hands are chopped for writing and throats are slit for speaking?” he said, expressing anguish.

Seeman is the enfant terrible of Tamil Nadu politics, taking on the Dravidian narrative head-on. He is unsparing in his criticism of the established Dravidian parties as well as the Congress and BJP, Tamil nationalism is the core ideology of the party and its immediate task is to ensure that Tamil Nadu is ruled by Tamils and primacy for the Tamil language. Support for Tamil Eelam, an independent state for the ethnic Tamils in Sri Lanka is another one. NTK has a large following among the youth, especially in the unorganised sector and they are very active on social media. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the party's vote share was seven per cent, catapulting it to third place. It retained this position in the recent by-poll to the Erode East constituency. Now, twitter's suspension has come as a blessing in disguise as it has made him known to a wider audience!