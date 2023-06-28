TSUNAMI SPEED PROJECT WORK EXECUTION IN TN STALIN

Chennai: Projects were being executed expeditiously in the State at the speed of tsunami, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday. Chairing a review meeting here at the Secretariat, Stalin said TN's growth trajectory has been designed by way of schemes after taking into account factors such as the human resources development, public health, social justice, poverty eradication and industrial growth.

Stalin said a number of schemes being implemented in Tamil Nadu served as a model to other states. The CM, among other aspects, referred to 'more focus' on infra-schemes for industries which has earned praise from several quarters. He recalled: 'Considering such aspects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had heaped praise on the State saying, in India's development, Tamil Nadu functions as its (growth) engine.' In April this year, Modi, while inaugurating infra-projects had said that Tamil Nadu was one of India's growth engines.

The Chief Minister said schemes have been implemented to demonstrate execution of work at the 'speed of tsunami' and not at snail's pace. Stalin cited on-time completion of projects like the 1,000-bed Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital here. "The Kalaignar Centenary Library is all set to be inaugurated soon in Madurai and all these have been made possible only due to your (Ministers/officials) contribution. Hence, I would like to remind you that dedication and contribution from your side is necessary for each and every project."

Ministers, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and top government officials participated. The first review meeting of 'iconic projects' of 11 departments was held by the Chief Minister on June 16. The second review meet on Wednesday saw participation of 13 other departments including higher education, labour welfare and skill development and industries. The meet reviewed implementation of on-going schemes and future plans. (PTI)