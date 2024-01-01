Trichy: In a heart-wrenching incident, tragedy struck the Ariamangalam area of Tiruchi today as the roof of a residence built in 1972 collapsed, claiming the lives of four women, including two young girls from the same family.

Marimuthu, an auto driver residing on Keezha Ambikapuram Gandhi Street, had visited Chennai to attend a funeral. Meanwhile, his mother, Shanti (70), wife Vijayalakshmi (38), and two children, Pradeepa (12) and Harini (10) were at home.

This morning, the roof of their house unexpectedly caved in and trapped Shanti, Vijayalakshmi, Pradeepa, and Harini beneath the debris, killing them instantly. Sadly, neighbours could not rush to save them in time.

Later, a woman from a neighbouring house noticed the roof of Marimuthu's house had collapsed. The authorities were immediately alerted, leading to the prompt response of the Ariyamangalam Police Station Inspector, Mr Thiruvanantham.

Police swung into action and arrived at the spot along with officials from the Trichy Fire Department, initiating a rescue operation. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the wreckage and swiftly transported to the Trichy Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.